Car slams into bridge on I-95 in Peabody

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash left at least one person seriously injured Monday evening.

The car struck a bridge near the southbound ramp connecting Route 95 to Route 128 in Peabody causing lane closures in the area.

A MedFlight has been called to the scene.

Drivers should expect delays.

No further information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

