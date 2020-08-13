Car slams into Brookline assisted living facility, no injuries reported

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into an assisted living facility in Brookline Thursday leaving a gaping hole in the wall. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Those who work at the Goddard House on Chestnut Street said an employee lost control of their car in the parking lot and ended up inside the facility.

The apartments that the car damaged were not occupied at the time however, a resident does live there.

Clean up crews were on scene into the evening working to board up the damage.

The fire department said they are working to get in contact with a building inspector to better ascertain the damage done to the building.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)