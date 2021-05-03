BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a building following a crash involving a school bus in Brockton Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at Crescent and Commercial streets found a school bus with back-end damage and a vehicle with significant front-end damage.

There were no students onboard the bus at the time of the crash, fire officials said.

No additional information has been released.

Brockton firefighters on scene of a motor vehicle accident at Crescent and Commercial streets. An unoccupied (no students) school bus collided with a motor vehicle which in turn hit a building.￼ #drivesafebrockton pic.twitter.com/Ych7GexVrI — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) May 3, 2021

