Two friends recording a podcast in Houston, Texas experienced a close call when a driver crashed their show.

In the video, the podcasters are seen with their backs turned as a truck slams into the window right behind them.

The vehicle nearly grazed them both, but they were not injured.

Officials have not said what caused the driver to crash into the building.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)