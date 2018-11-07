Car slams into DMV building in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the Division of Motor Vehicle building in Concord on Wednesday, police said.

Troopers responding to the single-vehicle crash about 9:06 a.m. determined that a vehicle driven by Judith Dufield, of Pittsfield, had struck the front of the building, causing extensive damage to the front facade and awning, according to state police.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

