WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the entrance of a CVS Pharmacy in Whitman, knocking down a structural support column at the front of the store.

The store was shut down temporarily as crews cleaned up the damage, but has since reopened with that column roped off.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

