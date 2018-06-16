FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A car slammed into an office building in Fall River, and the crash was all caught on camera.

Witnesses said a car with children inside sped down a hill, crashed through a fence, and hit the side of a building.

A witness said there were three children in the car and they were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Their conditions are unknown.

The woman driving the car told a woman inside the office building that she had recently had her brakes fixed but they didn’t work coming down the hill.

No one inside the building was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)