BOSTON (WHDH) - A car slammed into a Dorchester home Monday morning, causing damage to the property.

The front of the home was hit by the car, which lifted up part of the front porch and stairs.

Several residents of the multi-unit building on Woodrow Avenue remained inside; authorities are working to determine if the building remains structurally secure.

The driver was not injured, and no arrests have been made.

