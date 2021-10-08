CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into the front porch of a home in Chelsea late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Spruce Street around 11 p.m. found that the driver had crashed into the front steps of the porch, knocking back supports for the porch’s overhang.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

