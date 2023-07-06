HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Hanover Thursday after a car slammed into a house in town, sending one person to an area hospital, fire officials said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Circuit Street, according to the Hanover Fire Department.

Officials said the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While no one in the house was hurt, photos from the scene showed damage to the house itself, with the car involved still partially embedded in the home.

The fire department said police responded in addition to the Hanover building inspector and National Grid personnel.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)