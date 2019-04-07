Car slams into home in Lowell, knocks house off foundation

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist lost control of their vehicle Saturday night and slammed into a home in Lowell, pushing the building right off of its foundation.

Emergency crews responded around 11 p.m. to a home on Lincoln Street for a report of a vehicle into a building.

The vehicle sustained serious front-end damage. The driver’s condition is not known.

Six people have been displaced as a result of the crash.

