BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called after a car slammed into a house in Brockton on Sunday.

Police and fire crews responded to Lafoye Street, where a large hole could be seen in the side of a house after a car was towed from the scene.

The two people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

