Car slams into house in Hopkinton

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hopkinton police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into the side of a house Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on West Main Street found a black SUV that had plowed through the lawn and struck the foundation of a home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Hopkinton fire crews are also on scene investigating and securing the home.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

West Main Street vehicle vs. house. @Hopkintonpolice @HopkintonFire currently on scene investigating and securing the home. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/jtLJKX5Zio — Hopkintonpolice (@Hopkintonpolice) November 24, 2018

