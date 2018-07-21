Car slams into house in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Lynn Police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into the side of a house Saturday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Western Avenue and Park Street found a red sedan that had plowed through a fence and struck the foundation of a home.

While there were significant damages to the car and home, no injuries have been reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)