Car slams into house in Methuen

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into the front of a house Monday morning, officials said.

Police officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Barker Street found a green sedan wedged under the front porch of a home, according to a message and pictures posted on the department’s Twitter page.

Fire crews and the city’s building inspector also responded to the scene.

There were no reports of serious injuries.

Photos from the scene — Joseph E. Solomon (@ChiefSolomon) June 25, 2018

