Car slams into house in Newton

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Newton fire crews are investigating after a vehicle slammed into the side of a house Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a house on Evelyn Road found a black sedan with tinted windows that had plowed through the lawn and struck the side of a home, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital with minor injuries.

There was no structural damage to the home.

