BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a crash in Roxbury on Sunday that left a car leaning against a house.

Investigators say the silver sedan smashed through a fence and into a home on Logan Street.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

