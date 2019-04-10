Car slams into Ipswich home

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a home in Ipswich Wednesday.

The driver had a medical emergency and went through the front door of a house on Turkey Shore Road, police say.

No one was home at the time of the crash.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The building inspector said support beams were damaged at the home and urged residents to not stay there tonight.

Crews have since removed the vehicle from the house.

