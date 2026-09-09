MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car slammed into a restaurant in Malden Wednesday afternoon.

The SUV slammed into Santa Fe Burrito Grill and Bar on Pleasant Street. The eatery wasn’t open yet, but manager Yasmyn Tenan was near the door and cleaning tables when it happened.

“To be honest, I feel kind of numb,” Tenan said. “The car hit the table, and the table hit my back, but it was ok. It hit my back and my chest, but it was super slow. The car, it wasn’t that fast.”

Malden’s deputy fire chief said the woman behind the wheel of the car is 87 and just made a mistake.

“An elderly woman was trying to parallel park,” Deputy Chief Keith Buchanan said. “And she, you know what happens a lot, is they hit the gas instead of the brake. I think her foot slipped.”

Buchanan said the woman was more embarrassed than hurt. She called her son to pick her up.

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