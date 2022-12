MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A mini van slammed into a real estate office in Mashpee Tuesday afternoon.

The building sustained major damage. No injuries were reported.

A witness told 7NEWS they saw the driver lose control of his vehicle and crash into the building.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

