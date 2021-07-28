NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a McDonald’s in Newburyport.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a car into a building found the window of the fast-food restaurant smashed with glass sitting on the hood of the vehicle.

There were no reported injuries, according to the Newburyport Fire Department.

The restaurant had to close temporarily while construction crews made necessary repairs.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

