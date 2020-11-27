Car slams into pole, reportedly bursts into flames in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a pole before reportedly catching on fire in Everett late Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Hancock Street around 11 p.m. discovered a vehicle on its side and a pole knocked to the ground.

Witnesses say the car caught on fire after the crash.

“The fire was raging and it almost went into the laundry mat,” witness Donald Conley said. “The fire department had water and then all of a sudden they didn’t have water so they had to back off because the smoke was so bad and then they realized the wires were starting to spark up.”

The vehicle occupants suffered minor injuries, according to Everett police.

A section of the roadway closed as crews worked to replace the pole.

An investigation remains ongoing.

