A motorist lost control of their vehicle early Sunday morning and slammed into a home in Boston.

Emergency crews responded around 3 a.m. to a home on Morton Street.

The porch was destroyed on impact.

The car sustained serious front-end damage.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

