Car slams into Salem pizza shop

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist barreled into a staircase Tuesday at a shopping center in Salem before crashing into the front a pizza shop.

Video from Sky7 showed a white sedan lodged in the front of Peter’s Bella Pizza at the Highland Place shopping mall.

Witnesses say the staircase toppled onto the car but that they believe the motorist is OK.

No other injuries were reported. The pizza shop was closed at the time of the crash.

Samantha Sisson, who works nearby, called 911 after she heard a massive bang and saw an older man in the car.

“God forbid, if somebody was going in or out, somebody could have gotten killed,” she said.

The driver’s condition was not immediately known.

