SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a home in Saugus Friday afternoon, causing serious damage.

The car has since been removed from the home on Main Street, but video from Sky7 showed extensive damage to the front porch area.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

No injuries were reported.

