TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed into the entrance of a business in Tewksbury on Wednesday.

Crews responding to the scene at a drycleaning business on Main Street found the windows smashed and glass scattered about.

The car was towed away from the area.

There was no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)