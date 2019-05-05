Car slams into tree in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a tree and ended up on a home owner’s front lawn in Auburn Sunday morning.

Slick conditions caused a blue sedan to swerve off the road and into a tree outside a home on Central Street around 7:30 a.m, according to a post on Auburn Police Department’s Twitter page.

It is unclear if the driver was injured in the incident.

Auburn police are urging drivers to use caution when driving in the rain.

Single car crash on Central Street. Car versus tree with airbag deployment. Remember rain makes for a slippery road conditions occasionally. Take it slow pic.twitter.com/7b6JVNd3ff — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 5, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)