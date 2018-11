AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn police are investigating after a driver slammed into a utility pole on Saturday.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area of South Street while crews worked to clean up the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

South St closed at Oxford town line. Pole and wires down after crash. pic.twitter.com/azFuCD7cs9 — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) November 24, 2018

