Car slams into utility pole in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a driver slammed into a utility pole early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to the scene at 140 Norwell Street found a car that had crashed into a utility pole spreading live wires across the roadway, police say.

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A second car was damaged by the crash.

Eversource was called to the scene.

There are no reports of any power outages at this time.

The road will be closed while crews work to repair the pole.

