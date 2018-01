NORWELL, MA (WHDH) - A driver in Norwell slammed into a utility pole, splitting the pole in half Sunday night.

Officials said that the driver was conscious but hurt and that responders had to pry him from the wrecked car.

The road was shut down while crews worked to repair the pole and its wires.

