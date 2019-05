NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a driver slammed into a utility pole in Norwood Friday e

According to fire crews, the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Pleasant Street.

One person was taken to Norwood Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Norwood Light Department is on scene repairing the damage to the pole.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)