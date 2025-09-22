QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed into a Wendy’s restaurant in Quincy Monday afternoon, tearing down a fence and damaging the side of the brick building, according to officials.

The driver told 7NEWS he was doing a food delivery from Popeyes next door when he backed up out of his parking spot and went to drive away. He said that’s when the car accelerated out of control, driving through a fence and hitting the restaurant on Southern Artery.

Sky 7 HD flew over the area, where parts of the building have been roped off while police investigate the crash.

Quincy police said no one was injured.

The manager of the Wendy’s location told 7NEWS it’s normally very busy, and he’s grateful no one was hurt. The SUV driver also said he is grateful to be okay.

Building inspectors came to the restaurant to check the safety of the structure since there is significant damage to the building.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

