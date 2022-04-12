BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a car slammed into a pet store in West Roxbury Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Pet Supplies Plus located on the 1600 Block of the VFW Parkway for reports of the crash and upon their arrival, found the car totally inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

No further details have been released.

