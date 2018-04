WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – A car slammed into a building in Westborough on Saturday.

The incident happened at building on Turnpike Road. The building was severely damaged.

Police say one person suffered minor injuries.

Investigators are working to determine what happened.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)