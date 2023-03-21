WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a home on Harvard Street in Winchester Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene around 8 a.m. and worked to get the car out.

The impact of the crash caused the front porch to collapse.

Homeowner Mike McGoff says he was shocked to go outside and see the damage.

“I heard it, but I thought it was the dumpster because he comes out here every morning,” McGoff said.

“The house is pretty old and pretty solid,” he added. “It rattled a little bit, not as much as you’d think. I didn’t really feel it.”

The driver says he thinks the gas pedal got stuck while he was in reverse.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)