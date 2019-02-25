Car smashed to pieces by massive tree in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was smashed to pieces in Milton after intense wind gusts uprooted a massive tree on Monday.

Officers responding to the area of Randolph Avenue near Brook Road and Adams Street found a white sedan that had its door torn off and several tree branches piled up on the street.

Photos shared by the Milton Police Department showed the car door resting against a tree trunk in the middle of the street.

A utility pole was also ripped out to the sidewalk and power lines were knocked to the ground.

It’s not clear if anyone was in the car.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

Parts of the town could be without power as repairs are made.

