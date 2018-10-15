Car smashes into Bourne Post Office

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed through a wall at the Bourne Post Office on Monday.
Bourne police and fire crews responding to the crash found a red sedan sticking halfway out of the building, according to a post on Facebook.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)