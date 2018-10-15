Car smashes into Bourne Post Office

A car crashed in the Bourne Post Office on Monday. Courtesy Bourne Police Department.

BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed through a wall at the Bourne Post Office on Monday.

Bourne police and fire crews responding to the crash found a red sedan sticking halfway out of the building, according to a post on Facebook.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

