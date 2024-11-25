BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV came to a smashing stop into a restaurant in Brockton.

Police said the driver was traveling south on North Pearl Street Sunday night when he lost consciousness.

The vehicle then veered off the road and hit multiple obstacles before crashing into the corner of Mickey Malone’s tavern.

The driver was taken to the hospital; no one else was hurt.

