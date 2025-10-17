LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV backed up and smashed into the side of the new Lynnfield Fire Department headquarters Thursday afternoon. Firefighters had just moved into the new building this week.

Lynnfield Town Administrator Robert Dolan said the vehicle backed over an elevated granite curb and hit the corner of the building at about 2 p.m.

The crash caused significant damage to the outside and inside of the building on Summer Street. Sky7HD flew over the scene, showing the Porsche SUV with its back end crumpled and surrounded by cones. Video also captured a large crack in the brick above it.

Surveillance video showed the SUV parked outside the station before backing up and damaging the building.

Contractors, architects, and the building inspector are working with a private structural engineer to determine what repairs need to be made.

Officials have not yet said whether the driver was hurt, or what caused them to reverse into the building.

Firefighters are still operating out of the new headquarters, despite the damage.

