Car smashes into Norwood Dunkin’ Donuts

NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are investigating after a car plowed into a Dunkin’ Donuts on Friday.

The Dunkin’ Donuts on Nahatan Street suffered extensive damage after a silver sedan drove through the front window, according to a post on Norwood Police Chief William Brook’s Twitter page.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. There were no reported injuries.

Dunkin’ Donuts on Nahatan Street next to our police station. No injuries. NPD, NFD & Building Inspector on scene. pic.twitter.com/q3pc75ap4k — Chief Brooks (@ChiefBrooksNPD) August 24, 2018

