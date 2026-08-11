CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car trying to merge onto I-93 North in Canton Monday night lost control, crashed into a second car causing it to roll over, then sliding into a tractor-trailer which also rolled over, dash camera video obtained by 7NEWS captured.

“At approximately 9 p.m., Troopers from the Milton Barracks responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving 3 cars and a tractor-trailer rollover on Route 93 North, at the 1.6-mile marker in Canton,” officials said in a statement. “The left travel lane was partially open for traffic; the middle and right lanes were closed.”

Three adults were transported to the local hospitals with what were described as “serious, non-life-threatening injuries.”

Troopers remained on scene for nearly two hours clearing the wreckage and towing away the disabled vehicles.

All lanes resumed normal operations at 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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