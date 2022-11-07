SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police and Fire crews responded to an incident in Swampscott where a car crashed into a local grocery store.

The car left a hole in the building on 450 Paradise Street, and crews remain on the scene.

The area was blocked off, though there are no updates from officials on details or injuries.

