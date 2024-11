TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Topsfield bakery is making repairs after a car smashed into it.

The Topsfield Bakeshop said a longtime customer was behind the wheel when the car slammed through the front doors on Sunday.

Nobody was hurt.

The bakery will re-open Tuesday with temporary doors.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)