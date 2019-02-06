MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car barreled into a variety store in Mansfield on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters responding to West Mansfield Variety on Elm Street just before 2 p.m. found the car halfway into the store.

The driver was uninjured but a store worker sustained very minor injuries, according to fire officials. That worker allegedly refused to be transported to a hospital.

Officials say the cause of the incident was deemed accidental.

In addition to Mansfield firefighters, building and electrical inspectors, Bay State Gas and Central Street Garage responded to the scene.

