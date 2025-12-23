WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to Woburn home after a driver swerved off the road and smashed into a house.

Officials say the driver was on Main Street when they swerved off the road, hit a wall, and ricocheted into the home.

The driver was the only occupant of the car and didn’t suffer any injuries but was still taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“The door was shut after the car hit it, I opened my door, [the] driver was stuck inside, airbags deployed, and I just dialed 9-1-1,” Warren Bears said, who lives in the house that was hit.

The driver side of the car suffered serious damage and the car was towed from the scene.

