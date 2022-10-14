WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a Honey Dew Donuts shop in Worcester late Thursday night, splitting the car in two and leaving a large hole in the front of the shop.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene on Gold Star Boulevard at 10:50 p.m. Thursday. A tow truck pulled the mangled Honda Civic from the shop in pieces. Officials said the driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Crews were also seen picking up pieces of debris around the shop.

The scene has since been cleared and crews began boarding up the hole in the front of the store at 8 a.m. Friday.

The condition of the driver and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

