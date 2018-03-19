Car smashes through massage parlor in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed through a massage parlor in Mansfield on Monday, traveling well into the business.

Just before 12:30 p.m., Mansfield Public Safety dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting a car drove into Elements Massage on School Street.

Photos and video from the scene showed severe damage inside the business. The front of the building was damaged.

Hilliards and Right Foot Shoes were also impacted by the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)