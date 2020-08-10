NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a storefront in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Monday.

Video from SKY7-HD shows a large hole in the front of the Liberty Safe building on Lafayette Road where the car had barreled through.

The store has been closed for a few months.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

