BOSTON (WHDH) - A car came smashing through the window of a business in Boston’s Chestnut Hill neighborhood Tuesday.

The front of the vehicle suffered damage and shattered glass was scattered all over the sidewalk.

There has been no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)