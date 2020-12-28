Car smashes through Worcester restaurant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car smashed through a restaurant in Worcester on Sunday.

Surveillance video shows the moment the car came crashing through a glass window at BT’s Fried Chicken and Barbeque.

Police said two cars collided and the force of the crash sent on of them careening into the building.

The people inside the car fled the scene.

The restaurant has since reopened.

